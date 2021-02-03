As CloudBees embarks on its next phase of its DevOps journey, it will have a new captain steering the ship. The company has named Stephen DeWitt as its new CEO. DeWitt is a known technology executive who has more recently served on the Silicon Valley Executive Network, was chief strategy officer at Automation Anywhere and CEO of WorkMarket.

DeWitt will replace former CEO Sacha Labourey, who will stay on as the company’s chief strategy officer and remain a member of the board. Labourey’s focus will be on corporate, product and partner strategy, but he will continue to work with DeWitt on the company’s vision.

“The DevOps market is growing at a break-neck pace – and now is the time for CloudBees to be bold and fast in its execution,” Labourey said. “Stephen has a proven track record in driving execution, raising funds and delivering on bold strategies. His combined experience, business acumen and energy will invigorate our leadership team and drive the company forward in capturing even greater market share. At the same time, I will dedicate time and energy to strategy, where I will continue to impact CloudBees’ success.”

“I’m excited to be joining Sacha and the team at CloudBees,” DeWitt added. “Having spent more than 30 years building innovative start-ups and running tech businesses at scale, I know first hand the impact our innovation has on our customers. I’ve known CloudBees for years and am honored to join a talented team as the company writes this next exciting chapter in the evolution of the DevOps category. The world has changed in front of all of our eyes. The enterprise is rewriting itself and the importance of automation and the software delivery lifecycle brings the future of DevOps to the forefront…yet again.”