The Digital Governance Council and Data Collaboration Alliance have announced the public release of Zero-Copy Integration, which is a Canadian standard that provides a framework for meeting strict data protection regulations and dealing with the risks related to data silos and copy-based data integration.

The Zero-Copy Integration framework establishes the following principles: data management via a shared data architecture, data sharing via access-based data collaboration, data protection via universal access controls set in the data layer, data governance via data products and federated stewardship, prioritization of data-centricity and active metadata, and prioritization of solution modularity.

It supports a project-by-project approach to reducing data silos and avoiding “rip and replace” approaches that don’t factor in existing IT investments.

Zero-Copy integration is ideal for developing new applications, predictive analysis, digital twins, customers 360 views, AI/ML operationalization, workflow automations, and legacy system modernization.

Currently the Digital Governance Standards Institute is working on plans to advance the standard in international standards organizations.

“By eliminating silos and copies from new digital solutions, Zero-Copy Integration offers great potential in public health, social research, open banking, and sustainability,” said Keith Jansa, CEO at the Digital Governance Council. “These are among the many areas in which essential collaboration has been constrained by the lack of meaningful control associated with traditional approaches to data sharing.”