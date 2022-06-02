The following is a listing of DevOps tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

HCL Software is a division of HCL Technologies (HCL) that operates its primary software business. We develop, market, sell, and support over 30 product families in the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Solutions, Secure DevOps, Security and Automation. Our mission is to drive ultimate customer success of their IT investments through relentless innovation of our software products.

Atlassian offers tools like Jira and Trello, which can be used to make project management easier and enable cross-functional collaboration. Its solutions help companies stay on track as they work to deliver products. In addition to its offerings, it also believes that “great teamwork requires more than just great tools.” To that end, it promotes practices like retrospectives, DACI decision-making framework, defining clear roles and responsibilities, and developing objectives and key results (OKRs)

CircleCI is a continuous integration and delivery platform that enables teams to automate their delivery processes. It provides change validation at every step of the process so that developers can have confidence in their code. It also offers flexibility through the abilities to code in any language and utilize thousands of pre-built integrations.

CloudBees: The CloudBees Suite builds on continuous integration and continuous delivery automation, adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. This automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise.

Codefresh is a GitOps-based continuous delivery platform that is built with Argo. It offers benefits like progressive delivery, traceability, integrations with CI tools like Jenkins and GitHub Actions, and a universal dashboard for viewing software deliveries.

Digital.ai: The company’s Deploy product helps organizations automate and standardize complex, enterprise-scale application deployments to any environment — from mainframes and middleware to containers and the cloud. Speed up deployments with increased reliability. Enable self-service deployment while maintaining governance and control.

GitLab: GitLab allows Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab’s built-in continuous integration and continuous deployment offerings enable developers to easily monitor the progress of tests and build pipelines, then deploy with the confidence across multiple environments — with minimal human interaction.

IBM: UrbanCode Deploy accelerates delivery of software change to any platform – from containers on cloud to mainframe in data center. Manage build configurations and build infrastructures at scale. Release interdependent applications with pipelines of pipelines, plan release events, orchestrate simultaneous deployments of multiple applications. Improve DevOps performance with value stream analytics. Use as a stand-alone solution or integrate with other CI/CD tools such as Jenkins.

JFrog’s DevOps platform offers end-to-end management of software development. DevOps teams can control the flow of their binaries from build to production. Its DevOps portfolio includes tools like JFrog Artifactory for artifact management, JFrog XRay for security and compliance scanning, JFrog Distribution for releasing software, and more.

Micro Focus ALM Octane is an enterprise DevOps Agile management solution designed to ensure high-quality app delivery. It includes Agile tools for team collaboration, the ability to scale to enterprise Agile tools, and DevOps management.

Microsoft: Microsoft’s Azure DevOps Services solution is a suite of DevOps tools designed to help teams collaborate to deliver high-quality solutions faster. The solution features Azure Pipelines for CI/CD initiatives; Azure Boards for planning and tracking; Azure Artifacts for creating, hosting and sharing packages; Azure Repos for collaboration; and Azure Test Plans for testing and shipping.

Octopus Deploy: Octopus Deploy is an automated release management tool for modern developers and DevOps teams. Features include the ability to promote releases between environments, repeatable and reliable deployments, ability to simplify the most complicated application deployments, an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard, and first-class platform support.

Opsera provides continuous orchestration of development pipelines in order to enable companies to deliver software faster, safer, and smarter. Its offerings include automated toolchains, no-code pipelines, and end to end visibility.

Planview’s Enterprise Agile Planning solution enables organizations to adopt and embrace Lean-Agile practices, scale Agile beyond teams, practice Agile Program Management, and better connect strategy to Agile team delivery while continuously improving the flow of work and helping them work smarter and deliver faster. With Planview, choose how you want to scale and when. We’ll help you transform and scale Agile on your terms and timeline.

ServiceNow enables companies to do DevOps at scale. Developers are able to keep using the tools they love while still connecting with ServiceNow’s platform. The company enables automation of administrative tasks, while bringing together both ops and dev teams.