We asked Nabeel Jaitapker, director of product marketing at HCL Software, how the company’s solutions help others evolve their DevOps practices. This is what he had to say:

In a modern secure DevOps culture, teams seamlessly collaborate to increase delivery and productivity.

The top organizations continuously seek new areas of efficiency, and they know that secure DevOps is never done. These organizations often rise to the forefront of their industries, using it as the launchpad.

HCL Software Secure DevOps is approaching this next decade strategically and with the full-cycle and scope of DevOps in mind, including development teams, IT and business units.

Leveraging our comprehensive solution set and business leaders with decades of industry secure DevOps experience, we have created a solution as unique as your business.

This means having the peace of mind knowing you have the tools you need with the leading experts in secure DevOps by your side.

From idea to production, HCL Software Secure DevOps provides solutions for source control and work item management, continuous delivery and testing, security scans and value stream management.