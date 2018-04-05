GitLab announced a new collaboration with Google Cloud to offer native integration into Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This new integration aligns with GitLab’s vision of Auto DevOps.

Auto DevOps is GitLab’s way of automating DevOps and delivering ideas to production faster. It consists of a collection of build, test and deployment features. The new integration aims to simplify the complexity of setting up and deploying to a Kubernetes cluster. It will also automatically configure CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy applications, GitLab explained.

“We’re excited to collaborate with GitLab to make GKE even simpler to set up through integration with GitLab’s automated DevOps capabilities,” said William Denniss, Kubernetes product manager at Google. “We are constantly looking to further GKE’s mission of enabling customers to easily deploy, manage and scale containerized applications on Kubernetes, and this collaboration with GitLab unlocks accelerated DevOps for containerized applications at scale.”

According to GitLab, it can be time consuming and resource rigorous for developers to setup and maintain Kubernetes. With GKE, developers can automatically spin up a cluster to deploy applications with just a few clicks, Google explained. The clusters are managed by Google SREs and run on Google Cloud Platform’s (GCP) infrastructure.

“Before the GKE integration, GitLab users needed an in-depth understanding of Kubernetes to manage their own clusters,” said Sid Sijbrandij, CEO of GitLab. “With this collaboration, we’ve made it simple for our users to set up a managed deployment environment on GCP and leverage GitLab’s robust Auto DevOps capabilities.”

The company is also in process of migrating GitLab.com to the Google Cloud platform. According to GitLab, the main reason for the migration is that Google has the most mature Kubernetes platform. This will allow access to security functionality and includes default encrypted data at rest, an expanding list of localities served globally, and tight integration with the existing CDN for faster caching.