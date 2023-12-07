HCL Software has announced it has renamed its DevOps portfolio to better align products with their core functionality. The company hopes that with this rebrand, it will be easier for customers to navigate the portfolio and get to the right product.

The company recently hosted a webinar to announce the changes, where Chris Haggan, head of product for DevOps at HCL Software, explained that the old names were a “bit opaque.” “They don’t necessarily convey a sense of family,” he said. “They’re not straightforward for people to understand what each product does.”

The name changes are as follows:

HCL Software DevOps → HCL DevOps Automation

HCL Accelerate → HCL DevOps Velocity

HCL Launch → HCL DevOps Deploy

HCL OneTest → HCL DevOps Test

HCL Compass → HCL DevOps Plan

HCL VersionVault → HCL DevOps Code ClearCase

HCL RTist → HCL DevOps Model RealTime

HCL RTist in Code → HCL DevOps Code RealTime

“With this refresh, we’re going to provide customers with a much more direct understanding of each product’s core functionality, emphasizing our integrated approach across the DevOps portfolio,” he said.

He also clarified that only the names have been changed, and that as of now, no changes have been made to the functionality of any of these applications. However, there will continue to be growth and investment into the products, and the company will have some new releases to share later this month.