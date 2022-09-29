Google has announced a major upgrade to its Speech Services by Google Engine, which is what is used for Text to Speech services.

All of its 421 voices across 67 languages have been updated to a new voice model and synthesizer.

This includes the default en-US voice being changed to one that is drastically improved, the company explained.

“We’ve seen a significant side by side quality increase with this change, particularly in respects to clarity and naturalness,” Rakesh Iyer, staff software engineer at Google, and Leland Rechis, group product manager at Google, wrote in a blog post, which also includes audio comparisons between the old and new voices.

According to Google, all of these updates have happened behind the scenes, so users of Speech Services should be automatically receiving downloads of these latest updates through Google Play if they are on 64 bit Android devices.