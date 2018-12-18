Red Hat has announced long-term commercial support for OpenJDK on Windows. This addition to its existing support will enable organizations to “standardize the development and deployment of Java applications throughout the enterprise with a flexible, powerful and open alternative to proprietary Java platforms,” the company explained.

Red Hat has been involved with the OpenJDK community since 2007. Since joining the OpenJDK community, the company said it has contributed heavily to the community and packages and supports OpenJDK with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. It also took over leadership of OpenJDK 6 from 2013 to end-of-life in 2016, and assumed the stewardship over OpenJDK 7 in 2015.

RELATED CONTENT: Amazon releases a no-cost distribution of OpenJDK

In addition, the company has also worked to extend the life cycle for OpenJDK 7 and 8, and is providing users with sufficient time to migrate their workloads to OpenJDK 11. Red Hat will offer production support of OpenJDK 11 in its upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 update.

These days, Java is used to create all sorts of applications: from desktop to datacenters to the cloud. According to Red Hat, OpenShift supports OpenJDK on major cloud providers and reinforces the company’s commitment to hybrid cloud and multicloud solutions.

“Through the years, we have been unwavering in our commitment to the OpenJDK community and have consistently demonstrated that commitment as the overall Java landscape has evolved,” said Craig Muzilla, senior vice president of the Core Products and Cloud Services Business Group at Red Hat. “By extending support to users running OpenJDK on Windows, we are reinforcing our dedication to the success of open source enterprise Java and its users. With changes on the horizon impacting the long-term support of proprietary JDK solutions, we want to give customers the confidence that they can continue to do what they have been doing with minimal disruption, backed by Red Hat’s deep Java experience and award-winning enterprise support.”

Red Hat also explained when Oracle stops offering free public updates to Oracle JDK in January, Red Hat will work to ensure a smooth transition from Oracle JDK to Red Hat’s distribution.