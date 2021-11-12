Goldman Sachs today injected $90 million in growth capital into WSO2, a company that creates next-generation solutions in order to streamline the delivery of digital services via no code and low code. This influx of capital will be used to accelerate WSO2’s worldwide business expansion, drive growth of the company’s global partner network, and support the roll-out of its next-generation cloud-native solutions for securely delivering APIs, applications, and digital services.

These new solutions, powered by Ballerina, will offer users a choice to code or use low code in order to deliver DevOps and modern SDLC practices, including integrated reuse, within and beyond the organization. WSO2 will use this Goldman Sachs funding to deliver a new generation of platform-as-a-service offerings that will help to democratize the adoption of its cloud-native technologies for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM).

Additionally, WSO2 will invest a portion of the $90 million in extending the capabilities and community around Ballerina, an open-source language for building cloud-native applications. Users of WSO2’s initial commercial solution to utilize Ballerina, Choreo, can collaborate in creating new apps and digital services via code, low code, and no code, regardless of their skill level.

“With more enterprises embracing digital business models, we’re seeing growing demand for our uniquely integrated approach to coupling best-in-class API management and integration with identity and access management,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “To date, we’ve been financing the growth of our business with our own profits and have secured over 800 customers in over 80 countries, including several Fortune 1000 customers. Now, with the funding from Goldman Sachs, we can accelerate delivery of our next-generation Choreo integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and Asgardeo identity as a service (iDaaS) solutions, which significantly lower the skills, time and cost barriers to delivering secure new digital services, as well as further expand our partner network and scale faster globally.”