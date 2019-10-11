Integration platform provider MuleSoft is the latest company to release its own service mesh. The company announced the Anypoint Service Mesh for discovering, managing and securing microservices.

In the last couple of months, Kong has open sourced its universal service mesh Kuma, and Red Hat released the OpenShift Service Mesh.

RELATED CONTENT: Simplifying microservices with a service mesh

The MuleSoft Anypoint Service Mesh is meant to address the growing need to manage complex environments, dependencies, and loosely coupled services; and provide security and reliability to microservices-based apps. “Organizations can only realize the benefits of a microservices architecture by eliminating the custom code and complexity that comes from managing all of these disparate services. Developers also need to be able to find and reuse microservices created by other teams – breaking down these silos unlocks the true promise of speed, agility and flexibility from microservices,” the company wrote in its announcement.

Features include the ability to visual microservice dependencies; ensure resiliency across services; measure and optimize performance; implement mutual TLS for all traffic; and automatically enforce access controls.

“Microservices exhibit many of the same patterns as we see in the application network,” said Mark Dao, chief product officer of MuleSoft. “When we extend the application network to include microservices, we are making these services easily discoverable and reusable. Developers now have the freedom to build great applications while IT maintains security and control. With this release, we continue to extend our vision for the application network, empowering companies to get a unified view of their services across the entire enterprise.”

In addition, the company announced the October 2019 Anypoint Platform release. Features include a partner management system; Anypoint Studio 7.4; a government cloud; access management; Anypoint Flow Designer; and Anypoint Connectors