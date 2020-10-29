Catchpoint today released a new solution that brings its end-user monitoring solution inside to organizations so they can spot and remediate problems with employee devices, applications and their network.

The new Employee Experience Monitoring solution brings together RUM and endpoint analytics with global user sentiment data and synthetic monitoring to help organizations with growing numbers of remote workers troubleshoot problems. It does this by placing an agent on the employee’s device to monitor the device itself — CPU, memory and device metrics.

Additionally, according to a company announcement, Catchpoint now offers end-user self-help to remediate challenges, improving the employees’ overall experience with the networks, devices and applications they use.

This new solution enables active synthetic transaction monitoring from the endpoint, so the company can proactively diagnose issues such as unstable internet connections or issues with local WiFi access points. Nik Koutsoukos, chief marketing officer at Catchpoint, explained to SD Times that a company can, for instance, know if their remote workers can connect to Zoom for meetings. “The way to do this, instead of me waiting to find out if they’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, I can run instant tests from every endpoint running Catchpoint and test connectivity and identify network problems and device problems.” So, by learning the WiFi signal strength is not good, you might need to reboot your router, or move closer to it, he said. “Or, there’s a problem with your service provider, you need to upgrade your connection. Or, there’s a problem within your area with Office 365, because it’s too far from the data center.”

By running these active and proactive transactions, he said, organizations can identify problems with all these connections from every endpoint, from every home location, and troubleshoot and fix weaknesses before they become problems.

Additionally, according to the announcement, Catchpoint now offers end-user self-help to remediate challenges, improving the employees’ overall experience with the networks, devices and applications they use. With this release, the solution comes with a desktop application that every employee has access to, to troubleshoot local connectivity problems, such as WIFi signal strength or VPN connectivity. “The idea there is just to give enough tools to the employee to be able to remediate and fix local problems, and have some control over it instead of having to call IT and wait for a resolution,” Koutsoukos said.