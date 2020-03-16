Microsoft co-founder and technology adviser Bill Gates stepped down from the company’s board of directors to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities.

He will continue to serve as technology advisor to CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company.

“I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft.

Apache software updates

The Apache Software Foundation announced that the Apache Roadshow in DC and Chicago have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ASF also posted updates on recent releases such as Apache Calcite 1.22.0, Apache Calcite 1.22.0, Apache Jackrabbit 2.18.5 released, Apache OFBiz 17.12.01 released.

Additional details on the latest from ASF are available here.

GitHub introduces new features for its teaching tools

GitHub introduced new features such as auto-grading for GitHub Classroom and the GitHub Teacher Toolbox, to provide tools to teachers such as Arduino and Name.com at no cost.

“In addition to existing features such as automatically distributing starter code and seeing when students begin assignments, automated testing also helps you and your students assess progress and catch mistakes earlier,” GitHub wrote in a post.

Other tools that are provided through Teacher Toolbox include .TECH domains, Appfigures, GitKraken, Bootstrap Studio, BrowserStack, and many more.