Microsoft is introducing the “Suggest a Feature” capability in Visual Studio. The new feature will enable developers to submit ideas or feature requests to the Visual Studio Developer Community.

Developers will be able to browse suggestions made by others and vote for their favorites, which will help Microsoft understand the impact to the community.

“Suggest a Feature on Developer Community is aimed at providing a single convenient place for all your Visual Studio feedback, improve your engagement with product teams and have a greater impact on Visual Studio family of product,” the Visual Studio team wrote in a post.

WhiteHat Security introduces dynamic single-page application scanning

WhiteHat Security has added dynamic single-page application scanning capabilities in WhiteHat Sentinel Dynamic. A single page application is one that interacts with users by rewriting the current page, rather than loading new pages from a server, the company explained.

The new feature will automate scanning, discovery, and updating of webpages, links, and architecture.

Quick Base adds two new security features

Quick Base is introducing two new features to provide companies with more control over the security of their data through encryption and integration with Identity Management systems.

The new Advanced Data Encryption features will provide organizations with more control over how their data is encrypted within Quick Base.

The other capability gives organizations more control over who has access to proprietary and sensitive data through an integration with their Identity Management system.

“Security is top of mind for all companies, and at Quick Base we have a deep and long-term commitment to delivering industry-leading security control and protection standards,” said Jay Jamison, SVP of strategy and product management at Quick Base. “As Quick Base customers continue to build more applications that store proprietary and sensitive data, these new features are the latest example of our efforts to meet their demands for additional control over the security of that data.”

MarkLogic Data Hub Service now available

MarkLogic has introduced MarkLogic Data Hub Service, enabling organizations to integrate, store, harmonize, analyze, and secure mission-critical data in the cloud in a cost-effective way.

The solution was designed to address some of the current challenges with Data Lakes, including a lack of governance, semantic inconsistency, and inflexibility. “Data Lakes were pointed in the right general direction, but ignored basic realities of life in the enterprise. MarkLogic Data Hub Service delivers on the promise of Data Lakes by making it simple to manage, curate, secure, operate and operationalize data to drive real business outcomes,” said Joe Pasqua, EVP and head of products at MarkLogic.