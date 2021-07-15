The second preview release for Visual Studio 2022 is now available. Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 is focused on providing capabilities for productivity, modern development, and innovation, according to Microsoft.

“Applications and the developers who build them are critical to the success of companies across the world. And businesses are expecting even more from their applications as part of their digital transformation. Delivering on those expectations means building applications with the latest technologies. Visual Studio 2022 has both the tools to help support your existing applications and the tools to help you create new applications. Ultimately, we want to deliver success for you, your business, and your customers,” Justin Johnson, senior program manager at Microsoft, wrote in a post.

The first preview introduced the new Cascadia Code font, which was designed to be easier to read. In this preview, the team also updated icons to make them clearer and easier to distinguish.

Preview 2 is also fully localized and includes over a dozen language packs. Languages to choose from include English, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish.

Productivity improvements include Live Preview experiences for XAML and web apps that show changes to apps in real time and Force Run, which is a new debug command that allows developers to run an application to a specific point, ignoring other breakpoints and exceptions.

Visual Studio 2022 also includes support for the latest version of the C++ build tools, new CMake integration, and seamless targeting for WSL2.

This preview also includes an update to Hot Reload, adding C++ support. Developers will now be able to use Hot Reload to edit C++ or .NET apps while the app is running.