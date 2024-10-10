Microsoft is making it easier to use passkeys on Windows 11 by introducing a way for third-party passkey providers to integrate with Windows’ passkey system, improving the user experience for creating and using passkeys, and adding the ability to sync passkeys across multiple Windows 11 devices.

Passkeys are a safer alternative to passwords where users can authenticate using biometrics, a PIN, or pattern, and have been adopted by a number of other technology companies, like Amazon, GitHub, Google, PayPal, and more.

With the new API support for third-party passkey providers, users will be able to utilize their preferred external passkey app. To implement this, Microsoft has been partnering with providers like 1Password, Bitwarden, and others.

“At Microsoft, we truly believe that security is a team sport. By partnering with OEMs, app developers and other partners in the ecosystem, and by helping people be better at protecting themselves—we are continuing to make Windows more secure by design and more secure by default,” Katharine Holdsworth, partner group product manager for Windows Security at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

The experience for creating and using passkeys has also been improved. When a user visits a website that supports passkeys, they will be prompted about how they want to save those passkeys, with one of the options being to save to their Microsoft account. Users saving to their Microsoft account will need to go through a one-time setup where they will create a recovery key that will later be used to verify their identity and protect their passkeys. Once this initial setup is complete, they will be able to sign in to the website and save their passkey through Windows Hello.

Passkeys saved through Windows Hello can be synced to multiple Windows 11 devices, providing users a more seamless sign-on process across all of their computers.

“Microsoft is committed to making passkeys more readily available wherever you need them, with the experience, flexibility and durability that you expect when using Windows,” Holdsworth wrote.

According to Microsoft, these three new features will start rolling out to the Windows Insider channels over the next several months. The company will also be sharing more information during sessions at Authenticate 2024 from October 14 to 16.