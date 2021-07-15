ShiftLeft Educate provides security training for developers right in their developer workflow. It provides contextual training for different skill levels.

Key features include analytics, the ability to select appropriate training resources based on language and vulnerability type, and interactive videos, real world examples, and mitigation information from Kontra.

There is also a paid version of ShiftLeft Educate, which allows customers to roll out, assign, and track completion of training.

.NET 6 Preview 6

The sixth preview of .NET 6 is now available. According to Microsoft, this is a small release, and the next preview will be much bigger. New features include three new workload commands for discovery and management, TLS support for System.DirectorServices.Protocols, improved sync-over-async performance, and more.

.NET 6 Preview 6 has been tested for and supports Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2, which will allow developers to use new tools in Visual Studio, such as .NET MAUI, Hot Reload for C# apps, and the new Web Live Preview for WebForms.

More information is available here.

IBM to acquire Bluetab to expand data consulting services

According to IBM, Bluetab will become a part of the company’s data services consulting practice. This will help further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

“The outside-in digital transformation of the past is giving way to the inside-out potential of using company-owned data with AI and automation to generate business value and create intelligent workflows,” said Mark Foster, senior vice president of IBM Services and Global Business Services. “Our acquisition of Bluetab will fuel migration to the cloud and help our clients to realize even more value from their mission-critical data.”