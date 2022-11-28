AWS re:Invent kicked off today with many new releases in the analytics, AI, compute, database, and more spaces. The event will last through December 1st.

AWS Glue 4.0 released

The new version of the scalable serverless tool built to accelerate the development and execution of data integration and ETL workloads received updated engines, support for additional data formats, Ray support, and more.

Glue 4.0 includes Python 3.10 and Apache Spark 3.3.0. The Spark version includes low-level runtime filtering, improved error messages, and additional built-in functions.

It also adds native support for the Cloud Shuffle Plugin so that users can scale their disk usage and the new Adaptive Query Execution can help optimize queries.

Support for Pandas, the open-source data analysis and manipulation tool as well as new data formats such as Apache Hudi, Apache Iceberg, and Delta Lake are now supported.

Amazon CodeWhisperer preview gets many enhancements

The ML-powered service that helps improve developer productivity by generating code recommendations now includes Single Sign-On authentication for AWS administrators.

With this improvement, they can easily integrate CodeWhisperer with their existing workforce identity solutions, provide access to users and groups and configure organization-wide settings.

Users who don’t have AWS accounts can use CodeWhisperer with their personal email using AWS Builder ID.

Language support has been expanded to C# and TypeScript projects in addition to Python, Java and JavaScript.

Amazon ECS Service Connect enables easy communication between microservices

The new capability provides an easy network setup and seamless service communication deployed across multiple ECS clusters and virtual private clouds.

Users can refer and connect their services with logical names on AWS Cloud Map, which can then automatically distribute traffic between ECS tasks.

ECS Service Connect is fully supported in AWS CloudFormation, AWS CDK, AWS Copilot, and AWS Proton for infrastructure provisioning, code deployments, and monitoring of services.

AWS Config rules now support proactive compliance

Proactive mode with AWS Config enables users to run rules at any time before provisioning to save time on implementing custom pre-deployment validations.

“When implementing a new service or a new functionality, development teams can run rules in proactive mode as part of their continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline to identify noncompliant resources,” Danilo Poccia, chief evangelist at AWS wrote in a post.

Users can also employ AWS CloudFormation Guard in deployment pipelines to check for compliance proactively.

The full list of releases from today’s AWS re:Invent is available here.