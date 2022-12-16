The team at GitLab announced that it is getting ready to launch the new Web IDE experience as a beta, available to everyone and enabled by default on GitLab.com.

According to GitLab, this new Web IDE is more user-friendly and efficient. It combines VS Code’s core features along with heightened performance and the ability to securely connect to a remote development environment straight from the Web IDE.

GitLab.com users can expect the new Web IDE Beta by default on December 19, 2022 with no installation necessary.

For self-managed users, the Beta version will be available as a part of the GitLab 15.7 release, which is coming on December 22, 2022. It will be behind a feature flag that can be enabled by administrators on an instance-level.

Some key features include:

A customizable interface with collapsible panels and custom themes

Contextual actions and drag and drop support in the file panel

Find and replace across open files

An interactive document outline and visual history panel

A reduction in memory usage over the last Web IDE

Improved reliability of tracking changes to files and directories

Better support for touchscreen devices

Lastly, the beta version offers users a new category to GitLab by allowing them to securely connect to a remote development environment, run commands in an interactive terminal panel, and get real-time feedback from inside the Web IDE.

For more information on this beta release, visit the website.