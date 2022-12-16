The team at GitLab announced that it is getting ready to launch the new Web IDE experience as a beta, available to everyone and enabled by default on GitLab.com.
According to GitLab, this new Web IDE is more user-friendly and efficient. It combines VS Code’s core features along with heightened performance and the ability to securely connect to a remote development environment straight from the Web IDE.
GitLab.com users can expect the new Web IDE Beta by default on December 19, 2022 with no installation necessary.
For self-managed users, the Beta version will be available as a part of the GitLab 15.7 release, which is coming on December 22, 2022. It will be behind a feature flag that can be enabled by administrators on an instance-level.
Some key features include:
- A customizable interface with collapsible panels and custom themes
- Contextual actions and drag and drop support in the file panel
- Find and replace across open files
- An interactive document outline and visual history panel
- A reduction in memory usage over the last Web IDE
- Improved reliability of tracking changes to files and directories
- Better support for touchscreen devices
Lastly, the beta version offers users a new category to GitLab by allowing them to securely connect to a remote development environment, run commands in an interactive terminal panel, and get real-time feedback from inside the Web IDE.
For more information on this beta release, visit the website.