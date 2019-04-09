Testim.io uses machine learning to speed the authoring, execution, and maintenance of automated tests. A developer can author a test case in minutes and execute them on multiple web and mobile platforms. We learn from every execution, self-improving the stability of test cases, resulting in a test suite that doesn’t break on every code change. We analyze hundreds of attributes in realtime to identify each element vs. static locators. Little effort, if any, is then required to maintain these test cases yet they are stable and trustworthy.

AgileCraft, recently acquired by Atlassian, delivers the most comprehensive software solution available for scaling agile to the enterprise. AgileCraft transforms the way organizations enable and manage agile productivity across their enterprise, portfolios, programs and teams by aligning business strategy with technical execution. The AgileCraft platform combines sophisticated planning, analysis, forecasting and visualization with robust, multi-level collaboration and management. Designed to be open, the AgileCraft platform compliments and extends existing agile tools, methods and processes and can be deployed through the cloud or on premise. AgileCraft customers get the best agile solution on the market and benefit from a platform that is specifically designed to scale enterprise wide.

AppDynamics: Top enterprises all over the world trust our application performance management solution to help their teams focus on what matters most—that production apps always perform, even in the most complex multi-cloud environments.

Our intelligent, highly efficient APM monitors every line of code, and immediately provides the relevant information our customers need to quickly resolve issues, make user experience improvements, and ensure that apps always meet employee or customer performance expectations.

Appfire creates award-winning Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three products to help thousands of teams MAKE SOMETHING BETTER with their Atlassian tools. Our portfolio includes dozens of favorites like Create on Transition, Advanced Tables, and the powerful Command Line Interface (CLI) family of tools from Bob Swift — as well as administrator favorites like Delegated Project Admin Pro, Delegated Project Creator, and the Announcer series from Wittified. Try our latest cloud release, Smart Queues for Jira Service Desk, from the first socially conscious Marketplace brand: Feed Three.

ConnectALL, an Orasi software company, is dedicated to helping companies achieve higher levels of agility and velocity. ConnectALL’s Integration Platform helps with achieving effective Value Stream Management by connecting the applications used to collaborate, drive decisions and manage artifacts used during the software delivery process, like ALM, Agile and DevOps.

Datadog is a SaaS-based monitoring and analytics platform for complex cloud environments. With 250+ integrations and advanced features like distributed tracing and log management, Datadog provides deep visibility into the health and performance of your applications and infrastructure.

draw.io supports the creation of and collaboration on professional diagrams directly within Confluence pages. We believe that diagrams are more popular than text when presenting certain types of information. From mind-mapping for executive planning, modeling relationships in a business model, designing layouts for software interfaces, to creating process diagrams to optimize business procedures, and mapping factory layouts for manufacturing: draw.io offers a powerful and easy-to-use solution that everyone in an organization can take advantage of both for developing ideas and presenting information in a concise, memorable and understandable way. All diagrams can be collaboratively developed and modified at any time, plus they are audit-friendly and traceable, and the software has the full range of diagramming tools and functionality. draw.io has been available in the Atlassian Marketplace since 2012. Launched as a free plugin, within 12 months it became one of the highest user-rated apps in the entire Atlassian ecosystem.

Gliffy, a Rogue Wave company, offers two solutions that help teams improve communication and collaboration by using visuals to explain complex concepts and help teams prioritize tasks and build better products. Our diagramming and visual project management software kindles creative thinking and clear communication — two crucial ingredients for innovation. As software developers ourselves, we get the value of collaboration. That’s why we make plugins that are tightly integrated with Atlassian, packed with valuable features that make drawing and flowcharts unbelievably easy to build. Gliffy Diagram provides users a tool to add diagrams directly to a Confluence workspace or Jira ticket and leverage visuals to provide more context into a project. In addition, the newly released Gliffy Project for Jira enables teams to plan releases and development workloads by combining visual workflows like whiteboards, flowcharts, and wireframes, with Jira.

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk and test management. With the Jama Product Development Platform, teams building complex products, systems and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework and minimize effort proving compliance. Representing the forefront of modern development, Jama’s growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes SpaceX, Boston Scientific, Lyft, Deloitte, Alight, Samsung and Caterpillar.

Optimizely is the world’s leader in customer experience optimization, allowing businesses to dramatically drive up the value of their digital products, commerce and campaigns through its best in class experimentation software platform. By replacing digital guesswork with evidence-based results, Optimizely enables product and marketing professionals to accelerate innovation, lower the risk of new features, and drive up the return on investment from digital by up to 10X. Over 26 of the Fortune 100 companies choose Optimizely to power their global digital experiences. Optimizely’s impressive customer list includes eBay, FOX, IBM, The New York Times and many more global enterprises.

Enhance Atlassian with Perforce. From requirements to testing to version control, our DevOps-proven solutions let teams use the Atlassian tools they love, while adding more productivity, visibility, traceability, and security at each phase of the product development lifecycle. With over 9,000 customers, Perforce is trusted by the world’s leading brands, including NVIDIA, Pixar, Scania, Ubisoft, and VMware.

SmartBear is behind the software that empowers developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 20,000 of the world’s most innovative organizations including Adobe, JetBlue, MasterCard, and Microsoft. More than 6 million people use our tools to build, test, and monitor great software, faster.

SmartDraw works to expand the ways in which people communicate so that we can clearly understand each other, make informed decisions, and work together to improve our businesses and the world. We accomplish this by creating software and services that make it possible for people to capture and present information as pictures, while being a pleasure to use.

SonarSource provides world-class solutions for continuous code quality. Our open-source and commercial products (SonarLint, SonarCloud, SonarQube) help developers and organizations of all sizes to manage the quality & security of their code, and ultimately deliver better software. SonarSource solutions support development in 25+ programming languages such as Java, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, C/C++, COBOL and many more.

Synopsys helps development teams build secure, high-quality software, minimizing risks while maximizing speed and productivity. Synopsys, a recognized leader in static analysis, software composition analysis, and application security testing, is uniquely positioned to apply best practices across proprietary code, open source, and the runtime environment. With a combination of industry-leading tools, services, and expertise, only Synopsys helps organizations maximize security and quality in DevSecOps and throughout the software development life cycle.

Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases — transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. Customers rely on Tricentis to achievce and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent — increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.