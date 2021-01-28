The Angular team has announced new debugging guides aimed at making it easier for developers to find errors in their code.

“The best part of coding is when something works on the first try. The next best thing is knowing how to debug errors when things don’t work the first time. As we’ve shared on our roadmap, one of our team’s top priorities is improving the Angular debugging experience,” Emma Twersky, developer advocate at Google, wrote in a post.

One new way to debug code is through the new standardized error codes that were introduced in Angular 11.1.0. The new error codes were designed to help make Angular framework errors recognizable, searchable, and able to be grouped by similarity. In addition, common errors provide a link to angular.io/errors, which leads to guides to that particular issue.

These guides are a new section in the Angular documentation. They feature guides for the ten most common errors, including missing tokens, invalid elements, and missing reference targets.

The guides also features embedded debugging videos, which were created in partnership with Fireship.io. These videos are designed to provide a visualization for how to debug common errors.

“This workflow, from framework error formatting, to guides, to videos, aims to improve the debugging experience and help new developers learn Angular. We hope you enjoy these new resources and be sure to let us know what error guides you’d like to see added,” Twersky wrote.