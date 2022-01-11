Vehicle technology company Aptiv has announced its intent to acquire the embedded systems company Wind River from TPG Capital. The acquisition is valued at $4.3 billion and is expected to close mid-year.

“The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem,” said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer of Aptiv. “Fully capitalizing on this opportunity requires comprehensive solutions that enable software to be developed faster, deployed seamlessly and optimized throughout the vehicle lifecycle by leveraging data-driven insights.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wind River’s journey from RTOS to 5G

According to Aptiv, this acquisition will enable the company to expand into several high-value industries and produce innovations across connected devices like vehicles.

Wind River Studio will become integrated into Aptiv’s SVA platform to further innovate on automotive software solutions.

Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone unit within Aptiv, led by Wind River’s current CEO Kevin Dallas.

“Wind River has established itself as a worldwide leader in cloud-native, intelligent edge software that delivers the highest levels of security, safety, reliability and performance,” said Dallas. “Combining Wind River’s industry-leading software, customer base and talent with Aptiv’s complementary technologies, global resources and scale will realize our vision of the new machine economy.