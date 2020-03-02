IT company BMC has announced that it is acquiring the mainframe application development company Compuware.

This acquisition will build on the success of the BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence and Compuware’s Topaz suite, ISPW technology, and classic product portfolios, BMC explained.

Prior to this acquisition, both companies had been focusing on similar goals. They wanted to deliver innovative products that would meet the needs of the enterprise. Together they will be better positioned to help customers manage mainframe operations, cybersecurity, application development, data, and storage. They will also offer seamless integration of mainframe development and management into the technology stack, BMC explained.

“Compuware is the proven and trusted partner in mainstreaming the mainframe for Agile and DevOps, and we are thrilled to now be joining forces with BMC in reinventing the future of the platform,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Compuware. “Both companies have been leaders in mainframe innovation over the last five years and we look forward to combining our complementary solution strengths and common passion for accelerating our customers’ successful digital transformations. Without a doubt, a combined BMC and Compuware is the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for a new generation of mainframe stewards.”

According to BMC, this acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few months, subject to closing conditions. This is also BMC’s third acquisitions in the past two years, and one of its largest.