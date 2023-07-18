Google has announced the general availability of new APIs for Chat for Google Workspace developers.

The API allows developers to build applications that integrate with Chat. These applications could allow conversations held in Chat to include details or link previews. As an example, Google explained that issues could be created or managed in Jira for Google Chat without the user needing to leave Chat.

The API includes a number of resources and methods, including, Spaces, Members, Messages, Reactions, and Media and Attachments.

Google also shared how one of its customers, LumApps, is making use of the API. Its employees can start a Google Chat right from their employee directory, making it easy to start conversations when searching for people by job title, department, or other attributes.

Developers who partake in Google’s Developer Preview program can also now access a new feature that allows Chat apps to import user data. The benefits of importing data directly this way include preserving timestamps, preventing end users from viewing or accessing spaces in import mode, and the ability to turn off notifications while in import mode.

“As more users look to get things done within Google Chat, extending the capabilities of the product with apps will help users save time and get things done quicker,” Mike Rhemtulla, product manager at Google, wrote in a blog post.