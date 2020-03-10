This useful skill of underestimating effort might have been passed down generation to generation so that now the do-it-yourselfer is convinced he can assemble that bookcase in the directions-predicted 2 hours. Unfinished bookcases might be a testimony to our genetic past. Our estimation-challenged brains don’t see the potential problems, but only a perfect result.

Planning for the perfect is the realization that when one estimates the effort of anything, in the estimator’s mind is the picture of how the project will unfold if everything goes perfectly.

If we are programmed to underestimate effort, then simply treating poor estimates as an educational problem will continue to prove disappoint- ing. Simple training is no substitute for gene therapy. Breaking this deterministic hold will require a different approach.

Until gene splicing can solve this problem we need an interim solution. Our best response to the estimation conundrum is not to reject the inevitable, but to embrace it. Recognize that you are never going to be a good estimator—your genes won’t allow it. But you can beat those genes at their own game.

This is how. Planning for the perfect leads to an ideal estimate. However, projects usually take longer—the actual is the idealistic estimate plus a factor X, call it the reality factor. If we know the reality factor, then the most realistic estimate is the ideal estimate plus an adjustment derived from the reality factor. If the ideal estimate is 100 person- months and the reality factor is 15 percent, then the realistic estimate is 115 person-months.

The reality factor needs to be revisited EVERY time actuals become available. The actuals need to be compared with the estimate, and a revised reality factor created. A reliable reality factor should start to emerge after just a few estimates and their comparison to actuals.

Now go and build that bookcase… however long it takes.

This article is excerpted from Tillmann’s book, “Project Management Scholia: Recognizing and Avoiding Project Management’s Biggest Mistakes” (Stockbridge Press, 2019)