JetBrains has announced the 2024.2 updates for its IDEs, the highlights being that the new UI is now the default and several improvements were made to AI Assistant.

The new UI features a more minimalist design, with the option to visually expand complex functionality as needed. It is now the default for all users, though fans of the old UI can still access it by installing its plugin.

AI Assistant was also updated and now features faster and smarter code completion across Java, Kotlin, and Python, according to JetBrains.

AI Assistant 2024.2 also adds support for GPT-4o, chat references for better context, AI-assisted VCS conflict resolution, in-terminal command generation, and customizable prompts for documentation and unit tests.

IntelliJ IDEA 2024.2 Ultimate added the ability to run Spring Data JPA methods right within the IDE, which allows developers to instantly verify queries about their repository. Other updates include the ability of the HTTP Client to use the GraalJS execution engine and improvements to the K2 mode to make IntelliJ IDEA more stable for Kotlin.

A number of other JetBrains IDEs also saw improvements, such as PyCharm getting improved Jupyter notebooks and new AI cells, PhpStorm adding the ability to view log files from within the IDE, and more.

