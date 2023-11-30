A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership this month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

OpenAI board replaced

OpenAI went through some major changes this month. Over the course of just a couple days, Sam Altman was fired by the board, was hired at Microsoft along with OpenAI president Greg Brockman, and then finally reinstated as CEO at OpenAI, along with Brockman. When he returned, it was announced that most of the board of OpenAI who had voted him out was being replaced too. While all of this was happening, about two thirds of the company had also signed a letter threatening to quit if Altman wasn’t brought back and the board replaced.

The original board consisted of Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI; Adam D’Angelo, CEO of Quora; Tasha McCauley, a technology entrepreneur; and Helen Toner, director of strategy and foundational research grants at the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

On November 22, the new interim board was announced, removing everyone except for D;’Angelo. The board now includes Bret Taylor, previous co-CEO of Salesforce, as chair, Larry Summers, president at Harvard; and D’Angelo.

Meet JFrog’s new executive vice president of strategy: Gal Marder

Marder has been with the company since 2018, with the company’s acquisition of Trainlogic, which he was the CEO of. He previously held roles of vice president of DevOps consulting and vice president of global DevOps acceleration at the company.

Applitools goes through several changes in executive leadership, including new CEO

New appointments include Alex Barry as CEO, Keri Cook as CMO, and Tom van Gorder as chief revenue officer. Gil Sever, the company’s previous CEO and co-founder, will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Leapwork hires new CMO and CTO

Mike Anand has been appointed CMO and Robert Salesas has been appointed CTO. In addition, Lou Shipley, former CEO and president of Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsys), was added to the company’s board of directors.

“With the new additions to our Board and Management Team, Leapwork is well-positioned to become the leading automation platform as we empower Enterprises to digitize their businesses. Lou Shipley has unique experience in technology and a proven track record driving business growth of fast-growing software companies, and I am delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Christian Brink Frederiksen, CEO and co-founder of Leapwork.

Archie Deskus is PayPal’s new CTO

As CTO, Deskus will be in charge of global technology, engineering, and information organizations at the company. She will also lead transformation of its technology stacks, systems support, and infrastructure. Since March 2022, she has been the company’s chief information officer, and before that she was senior vice president and CIO at Intel and at HPE.

Exabeam welcomes Steve Wilson as new chief product officer

With over 20 years of experience in leadership positions in tech, Wilson will help lead the company in innovation for its AI-driven security and New-Scale SIEM portfolios. Most recently he held the role of chief product officer at Contrast Security, and before that he held roles at Citrix, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems.