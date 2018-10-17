Applitools is expanding its visual testing platform to Cypress and Storybook, two popular software development tools. The new SDKs are designed to run visual tests instantly when developers write code. This will enable developers to discover visual bugs as soon as they are introduced, allowing them to deliver higher-quality apps faster.
“Finding and fixing bugs at the application development stage is significantly cheaper and easier than finding and fixing those bugs during QA, or worse, in production,” said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. “This dynamic is what’s driving the industry trend of ‘Shift Left’ and embedding testing earlier in the development lifecycle. Increasing release velocity, while maintaining software quality is a huge challenge for R&D teams. By expanding our AI powered visual testing platform to Cypress and Storybook, we provide frontend developers and test automation engineers the tools to do visual testing at the development stage, at the ultra-fast speeds needed to maintain agile and CI-CD development.”
The Android team details how it has evolved limits on background execution
The Android team has revealed more information on how to write modern applications, this time focusing on modern background execution. According to the team, an app is considered to be in the background if it does not meet the criteria for a foreground app, which are that is has visible activity, a foreground service, or another foreground app is connected to it.
Over the past several releases of Android, the team has placed limits on background execution in order to improve battery life and user experience. Some of these limits include Doze and App Standby, restricting app behavior when the screen is off; Background Location restrictions, limiting how frequently background apps can retrieve the user’s current location; Background Service Limits, restricting background services from being run and consuming CPU or network in a hidden way; App Standby Buckets that limit the device resources available to apps not used by users; and App Restrictions that prompt the user to restrict an app’s access to system resource if that app is exhibiting bad behavior.
WhiteSource raises $35 million in funding
WhiteSource has raised $35 million in funding, bringing its total funding up to $46 million. This funding will be used to expand the company’s reach with the addition of sales, marketing, and customer support operations in London and San Francisco, in addition to other locations for global expansion.
This funding round was led by Susquehanna Growth Equity, with participation from existing investors 83North and M12 – Microsoft Ventures.
“We are now at a stage where the question is not whether or not to use open source components, but how to put in place the solutions and policies to manage them well,” said Rami Sass, co-founder and CEO of WhiteSource. “Microsoft’s acquisition of GitHub for $7.5B showcases that companies have accepted open source as crucial to the software development process, but incidents such as the Equifax data breach underscore the necessity for all companies to protect their products from attacks that would exploit the open source components they are using.”