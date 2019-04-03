Aqua Security has raised $62 million in Series C funding. The funding round was led by Insight Partners with participation from existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, M12, TLV Partners, and Shlomo Kramer.

“The adoption of cloud native technologies provides an opportunity for security to be redefined, addressing the chronic cybersecurity skills shortage through automation, and creating applications that are secure by design,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua. “With this significant investment and our focus on the needs of enterprise customers and product innovation, we can take the next step to realize our vision.”

Parasoft launches new division to support government agencies

Parasoft has launched a new department within its organization that will focus on helping federal, state, and local government agencies with software testing. Specifically, it will focus on supporting programs and initiatives that are dependent on successful and secure software deployments.

“As applications increasingly become the de-facto conduit for interacting with government services, and the underlying personally-identifiable information (PII) necessary to support them, it is more important than ever for organizations to adopt development and testing methodologies that encompass a security and quality first approach,” said Larry Johnsen, VP of Mil/Aero and Government Solutions at Parasoft.

Tibco extends capabilities of Tibco Connected Intelligence Cloud

Tibco has announced new capabilities for its Tibco Connected Intelligence Cloud platform. It has added new connectors that will provide greater synergy between solutions, such as Microsoft Common Data Service to Tibco solutions. In addition, Tibco Events will now be able to proactively determine events that are of interest, allowing organizations to better determine next steps and develop business logic.

On the open-source side of things, Tibco has announced that the open-source community of Project Flogo has new performance enhancements as well as an open-source web development framework for external developers.

It also added Tibco EBX, which introduces trusted shared data assets, allowing for better governance of data and information.