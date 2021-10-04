Amazon announced the availability of AWS Cloud Control API, a set of common APIs designed to allow developers to manage their AWS and third-party services with ease. This standard set of APIs helps users Create, Read, Update, Delete and List (CRUDL) resources across hundreds of AWS Services and dozens of third-party services.

AWS Cloud Control API exposes five common verbs (CreateResource, GetResource, UpdateResource, DeleteResource, ListResource) in order to easily manage the lifecycle of services. In addition, Cloud Control API will continue to add support for existing AWS resources across services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

TypeScript 4.5

Microsoft recently announced the release of TypeScript 4.5 in beta. In order to get started using the beta, visit here to get it through NuGet. The release brings several highlights with it, including: ECMAScript module support in Node.js, private field presence checks, better editor support for unresolved types, and many more.

In addition, this release also brings users: supporting lib from node_modules, template string types as discriminants, –module es2022, tail-recursion elimination on conditional types, disabling import elision, type modifiers on import names, import assertions, faster load time with realPathSync.native, snippet completions for JSX attributes, and breaking changes.

For more information on this and future releases take a look at TypeScript 4.5’s iteration plan.

Digital.ai announces solution for SAFe

The Digital.ai DevOps Value Stream Delivery for SAFe recently debuted at the 2021 Global SAFe Summit. The solution combines agile planning and DevOps solutions with next-generation AI-driven analytics and metrics integrated end to end and optimized for SAFe.

The Digital.ai Value Stream Delivery for SAFe allows organizations to solve different challenges and deliver on their SAFe initiative goals. With its unified environment the adoption of scalable agile practices are simplified. In addition, it also provides other benefits, such as: simplifying SAFe adoption, scaling agile practices, improving business decisions, connecting end to end, and increasing delivery speed and reliability.

This solution combines four different products: Digital.ai Agility, Digital.ai Release, Digital.ai Deploy, and Digital.ai Analytical Lenses.