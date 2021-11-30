JetBrains announced the release of Datalore Enterprise 2021.3, introducing support for database connections and SQL cells, interactive report publishing, R and Scala support, and out-of-the-box visualization options.

With database connections and SQL cells, users can now connect to a wide range of databases from the interface, browse database schema, and then query their data using native SQL cells. In addition, with interactive reports users can easily turn notebooks into interactive data stories in one click, as well as hide cells from viewers and share interactive reports with stakeholders.

For more information on the release, or to schedule a demo, visit here.

MongoDB announces pay-as-you-go pricing model

MongoDB, a modern, general purpose database platform, today announced the launch of pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas with a free trial in AWS Marketplace. This will make it easier for users to build, scale, and manage data-rich applications with MongoDB Atlas in AWS Marketplace in calendar Q1 2022.

With this, developers gain access to a simplified subscription experience and enterprises are offered another way to procure MongoDB in addition to privately negotiated offers already supported on AWS Marketplace.

In addition, there will be no up-front commitments required in order to use MongoDB Atlas on AWS and users will only be expected to pay for the resources they actually use and scale based on their needs. MongoDB is also launching the capability for customers to purchase MongoDB Professional Services in AWS Marketplace at AWS re:Invent.

Tenable adds new features to Terrascan

Tenable, a cyber exposure company, today announced new features being added to Terrascan, the open source cloud native security analyzer. These new features allow organizations to embed security into their DevOps tooling, pipelines, and supply chains.

Among Terrascan’s new capabilities are

The ability to identify risks in more laC and container definition formats

Integration with all major container registries

More flexible developer workflows, including the pragmatic enforcement of security policies before changes are committed into the code repository and before they are applied to the runtime environment

Improved ability filter and prioritize findings based on user needs

Deeper integration with external dashboards and reporting frameworks

A new graphical user interface to simplify creation and testing of new policies

Clearlake Capital Group acquires Quest Software

Quest Software, a global cyber security, data intelligence, and IT operations management software provider, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire the company from Francisco Partners.

Patrick Nichols, the current CEO of Quest Software, will continue to lead the organization supported by the existing executive management team. After closing the transaction, Clearlake will become the majority shareholder in Quest Software. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We have long admired Quest as a leading identity-centric cybersecurity, data intelligence, and IT operations management software platform and the Company’s software solutions that help secure enterprise IT environments,” said Behdad Eghbali, co-founder and managing partner at Clearlake. “We are excited to partner with Patrick and Carolyn McCarthy, Quest’s CFO, to utilize Clearlake’s O.P.S. framework to help the Company strengthen its strategic growth plans.”