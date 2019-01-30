Electric Cloud has revealed the latest version of its build and test accelerator, ElectricAccelerator. ElectricAccelerator 11.0 introduces out-of-the-box support for accelerating Linux builds and a new cloud bursting feature for AWS EC2 and Kubernetes environments.

“In the month of December alone, just 20 of our customers reported saving more than 2 million developer hours on 291,000 builds,” said Eric Melski, chief architect for the ElectricAccelerator product. “For these organizations, getting innovation out the door fast matters, and giving teams the time they need to iterate on and test their software before release is also important!”

Dynatrace announces new developer program

Dynatrace has announced a new developer program for recruiting, educating, and growing customer and partner developers who are building the Dynatrace platform. The Dynatrace Developer Program will offer a single and centralized community for developers, and provide training materials, best practices, and information on how to create integrations using Dynatrace tools, the company explained.

“The Dynatrace Developer program is a one-stop shop for developers to innovate and create with Dynatrace,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We’re empowering enterprises to extend the AI and automation core of the Dynatrace® software intelligence platform to third-party tooling, platforms and workflows across the enterprise cloud to garner greater insight and automation, including autonomous cloud operations. By creating a centralized location and collaborative environment, Dynatrace is delivering the tools and resources our growing ecosystem needs to start quickly and show results.”

DotData launches lightweight Python library

DotData has announced a new lightweight and scalable Python library that will enable users to access its data science automation functionality. According to dotData, users will be able to create, execute, and validate data science pipelines using on a few lines of code.

In addition, dotDataPy easily integrates with Jupyter notebooks and other Python IDEs. This will enable users to fully leverage the advanced Python ecosystem.

Unity launches a new game to benchmark AI capabilities

Game development engine Unity is launching a new game designed to test the capabilities of AI and accelerate its development. The game, Obstacle Tower Challenge, will serve as a benchmark for testing the vision, control, planning, and generalization abilities of AI systems. According to Unity, these are capabilities that have not been previously benchmarked.

“Each of the Tower floors is procedurally-generated, which means an AI agent must not only be able to solve a single version of the Tower but any arbitrary version as well. In this way, we’re testing the generalization ability of agents, a key capability that has not often been analyzed by benchmarks in the past,” said Danny Lange, vice president of AI and machine learning for Unity Technologies. “Essentially, with the launch of the Obstacle Tower Challenge, we hope to stimulate new AI research and further the field of reinforcement learning.”