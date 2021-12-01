User management company Frontegg has announced that it raised $25 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Insight Partners, and Pitango First and Global Founders Capital also participated.

The company will use the new funds to scale its platform and accelerate global expansion across the market.

“In the product-led era, the ever-evolving demands of users and their expectations for a whole set of self-served capabilities within apps are resulting in a continuous drain on engineering resources,” said Praveen Akkiraju, managing director at Insight Partners. “The Frontegg team has built a unique solution that handles the heavy lifting of User Management, allowing teams to remain laser-focused on their core product and mission. Using Frontegg, teams can get their products to market faster with a mature, enterprise-ready offering, and then continue to ship invaluable features for their end-users quarter after quarter.”

Aqua Security acquires Argon

Argon is a software supply chain security company, and the acquisition will enable Aqua Security to shift its offerings even further left. Aqua Security’s Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) will now be able to protect the full software development life cycle, from code to runtime.

“With the addition of Argon to the Aqua Platform, we continue to execute on our vision of full lifecycle cloud native protection,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security. “There’s a lot of noise in the growing cloud native security market, but few vendors offer true CNAPP capabilities. The addition of Argon’s unique technology propels Aqua even further ahead of the competition making us the only vendor in the space that fully protects how cloud applications are developed, deployed, and run. We are thrilled to welcome Argon to the family and bring our customers end-to-end cloud native application protection.”

Julia 1.7 is now available

Julia is a general-purpose programming language, and the 1.7 release is the culmination of four beta releases and three release candidates, and over 79 people contributed to this release.

Some key highlights include the addition of reproducible random number streams in multi-threaded programs, new threading capabilities, a new manifest format, and more.

A full list of new features is available here.