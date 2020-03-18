GitHub for mobile is now available. The solution aims to bring a fully-native GitHub experience on iOS and Android, enabling users to stay in touch with their teams, triage issues, and merge code right from their mobile devices.

Users can also organize tasks in a swipe to get their inboxes to zero in no time, give feedback and respond to issues, and review and merge pull requests.

GitHub for mobile is available today from Google Play or the App Store for individual plans, Team, and Enterprise Cloud.

Contrast Security announces new app security capability

Contrast Security announced a new app security capability that allows users to gain deep insight into their application attack surface while automating vulnerability verification.

“Security and development leaders want high speed and secure DevOps and digital transformation. A core principle of going fast is finding and fixing important functionality and security flaws early,” said Alan Naumann, president and CEO of Contrast Security. “With Route Intelligence, which is now part of Contrast Assess, our customers can immediately see a comprehensive picture of the entire application attack surface, allowing overstretched development teams to save time and focus their valuable resources.”

Contrast Security combines security testing, dynamic application security testing, and interactive application security testing into one solution.

Deepgram announces $12 million funding for speech recognition in the enterprise

Deepgram raised $12 million to transform speech data into an enterprise asset and announced two new features in its platform: real-time streaming to transcribe speech as words are being spoken; and on-premises deployment for speech recognition use cases involving sensitive audio data.

“Audio recordings are complex and infinitely varied, meaning there is no one quick-fix to speech recognition. That’s why we train speech models to learn and adapt under complex, real-world conditions with customers’ unique vocabularies, accents, product names, and acoustic environments,” Deepgram wrote in a post.

Windows Terminal Preview 0.10

Windows Terminal Preview 0.10 supports mouse input in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) applications as well as Windows applications that use virtual terminal (VT) input.

This means applications such as tmux and Midnight Commander will recognize when users click on items in the Terminal window.

The preview also includes a series of bug fixes. Additional details are available here