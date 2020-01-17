GitLab.com has announced that it is changing its content delivery network to Cloudflare. Currently, they are using Fastly to serve content, but switching to Cloudflare will allow them to have a single vendor for CDN, WAF, and DDoS protection.

According to GitLab, this will only affect some GitLab.com users, not GitLab self-managed users. Affected users will need to reconfigure their firewalls to new IP ranges. Custom runner images or private runners that cache DNS or SSL certificates may also be affected.

GitLab will start exploring other Cloudflare features like WAF once they have confirmed that traffic is flowing properly.

LaunchDarkly raises $54 million in funding

The feature management platform just completed a $54 million funding round, bringing its total funding to $130 million. This round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Threshold Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Uncork Capital, Vertex Ventures, and Bloomberg Beta also participated.

The company will use this funding to address the increased demand for their platform. According to the company, last year, they served over 1 trillion feature flags per day for 1,000 of their customers. This was an increase of 500% from 2018. LaunchDarkly believes the increased demand was due to increasing pressure for companies to innovate faster and “deliver exceptional user experiences.”

Datadog announces new partner network

The monitoring and analytics provider will be using this new program to expand its existing support for channel partners. Members of the Partner Network will receive benefits such as go-to-market collateral, self-service training for implementation, opportunity registration in the Partner Portal, and a Partner Locator Listing.

Managed service providers, system integrators, resellers, referral partners, and technology partners building on the Datadog platform are eligible to join.

“Partners have been an important part of Datadog’s success, bringing our cloud monitoring platform to customers through a wide variety of channels,” said Deniz Tortop, VP of worldwide channels & alliances at Datadog. “The Datadog Partner Network will strengthen these commitments and increase our support for alliances, benefitting our partners, our customers, and the industry.”

Synopsys joins new Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium

The Consortium brings automotive, automotive supply, semiconductor, and computing experts together to accelerate the delivery of safer, more affordable vehicles. Synopsys will actively contribute to the development of recommendations for architectures and computing platforms that can be used to address the challenges of deploying self-driving vehicles at scale.

“The Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium is focused on tackling the complexities and obstacles associated with the deployment of autonomous vehicles,” said Pereira, Armando, president of the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium. “We look forward to Synopsys’ active contribution to the consortium, helping to define a reference architecture and platform that address the design requirements for autonomous driving and move today’s prototype systems to reality.”