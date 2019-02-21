In an effort to make cloud migration simpler, Google is acquiring data migration company Alooma. According to Google, Alooma’s data pipeline tool helps organizations streamline their database migrations by enabling them to move data from multiple sources into a single data warehouse.

Alooma will also bring its extensive knowledge and expertise of enterprise and open-source databases.

“Here at Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping enterprise customers easily and securely migrate their data to our platform. The addition of Alooma, subject to closing conditions, is a natural fit that allows us to offer customers a streamlined, automated migration experience to Google Cloud, and give them access to our full range of database services, from managed open source database offerings to solutions like Cloud Spanner and Cloud Bigtable,” Google wrote in a post.

NativeScript 5.2 adds official support for Vue.js

NativeScript 5.2 has been released with official support for Vue.js. While the NativeScript-Vue effort started by Igor Randjelovic has allowed NativeScript and Vue applications to be created, this release is the first time that Vue.js will be officially supported, the company explained.

Official support will offer feature parity between Vue.js, Angular, and Core frameworks; plugin compatibility with Vue.js; and NativeScript Enterprise Support for NativeScript-Vue projects.

Sourcegraph 3.1 now available

Sourcegraph 3.1 has been released. This release offers stability and documentation improvements, including a query builder for searching code, improved go-to-definition and hover tooltips, site admin improvements, improved configuration management and documentation, and new extension APIs.

In addition, new versions of Sourcegraph will be released every month on the 20th of every month.

.NET Core 1.0 and 1.1 to reach end of life in June

Microsoft has announced that .NET Core 1.0 and 1.1 will reach their End of Life on June 27, 2019. What this means is that .NET Core patches will not include updated packages or container images for those versions after that date.

Microsoft recommends that users upgrade to .NET Core 2.1 or 2.2 before end of life happens.