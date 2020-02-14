Google completed the acquisition of Looker, which will offer customers an analytics solution that integrates and visualizes insights at every layer of business.

As more organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy, Looker customers and partners can expect continued support of all cloud data management systems like Amazon Redshift, Azure SQL, Snowflake, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server and Teradata, the company explained.

“Google Cloud and Looker share a common philosophy around delivering open solutions and supporting customers wherever they are—be it on Google Cloud, in other public clouds, or on premises,” Google wrote in a post.

GitHub CLI now in beta

The GitHub CLI can now be downloaded on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

GitHub CLI automatically creates a fork when one isn’t present, and then pushes the branch and creates a pull request to get the change merged.

The full details on how ‘gh’ can improve developers’ experience when contributing to an open-source project is available here.

Ionic 5 released

Ionic 5 has been released with iOS 13 design updates, a new API for creating custom animations, revamped Ionicons, updated Ionic colors, new starter designs, and improvements to component customization.

All of these changes are made in the core of Ionic Framework, which also applies to Angular, React, and Vue (beta) integrations.

Ionic said the upgrade should be easy. Since the framework now uses Web Components, API changes are handled separately between the UI components and the JavaScript framework.

Apache Flink 1.10.0 released

The new release introduces improvements to the overall performance and stability of Flink jobs, a preview of native Kubernetes integration and advances in Python support.

The new release also marks the completion of Blink integration, which hardens streaming SQL and brings mature batch processing to Flink with Hive integration and TPC-DS coverage.

New features and improvements include improved memory management and configuration, as well as managed memory extension, simplified RocksDB Configuration, unified logic for job submission, and new Kubernetes integration.

The binary distribution and source artifacts are now available on the updated downloads page of the Flink website.

Okta report shows most popular developer tools of 2019

The report showed that the Atlassian Product Suite was the most popular developer tool of 2019 by number of customers, followed by GitHub, PagerDuty, New Relic, and Datadog.

“When we look across our network at overall popularity and speed of growth, we see the rise of tools that developers use to do their jobs and manage their stacks,” the report said.

Atlassian’s Opsgenie, within the product suite, which provides app security for development teams, ranks as the second fastest growing app year over year.