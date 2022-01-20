The team at JetBrains recently announced new updates being made to JetBrains Datalore. Among these updates are improvements made to the look and feel of the Visualize tab, such as

Bigger plots

Plot configuration has been moved to the left side of the tab

Improvements to lets-plot library graphics

Additionally, JetBrains Datalore has added transitions from the Visualize tab to Chart cells, allowing users to more easily customize plots and create multi-layered visualizations on them.

Several other updates have been made including improvements to storage optimization for Reactive mode, hiding cells on a specific worksheet, and rendering of scala-datable. To learn more, visit here.

Testlio launches fused testing

Testlio, the network testing organization, recently released fused testing. This type of testing is a combination of expert manual testing and test automation aimed at helping engineering and product leaders meet growing customer demands.

The launch of fused testing includes

On-demand quality engineers

Automated testing ecosystem

Free platform capabilities

Expanded client services

This announcement comes on the heels of an influx of Series B funding announced in October as well as an annualized revenue run rate of over $20 million. To learn more, visit here.

Azure SDK January release

Microsoft today announced the new Azure SDK release for the month of January. This release brings updates to many libraries, including

Azure Container Registry for .NET, Java, and JavaScript

Azure Functions for .NET

Azure SDK management libraries for JavaScript/TypeScript

Cloud Native Cloud Events with Event Grid for Java

Additionally, stable releases this month include Azure Cosmos DB for Java, Azure Tables for .NET and Java, Azure MonitorQuery for .NET, and several others. This month also brings many beta releases, including Azure Form Recognizer for Java, Identity for Go, and Schema Registry Avro for .NET.

For a full list of releases, see here.