The team at JSON recently unveiled that JSON Schema is the newest technical project hosted under the OpenJS Foundation. JSON Schema is a vocabulary that allows for the annotation and validation of JSON documents. Additionally, JSON Schema defines how a JSON should be structured and provides users with human and machine readable documentation.

“We are thrilled to welcome JSON Schema into the OpenJS Foundation. Building a community requires dedicated people and great technology, which JSON Schema already has… As the vendor-neutral home to almost 40 open source projects, JSON Schema already fits in well with our ecosystem of projects,” said Robin Ginn, OpenJS Foundation executive director.

Octopus Deploy acquires Dist

Octopus Deploy, provider of continuous deployment orchestration software, just announced its acquisition of the cloud-native container registry and artifact repository service, Dist. This combination works to simplify the process of deploying cloud-native applications with Octopus.

With this, users will also be able to deploy applications faster, meet their compliance objectives with retention policies, and minimize storage costs for cloud-native apps.

“Together with the Dist team, we will make it even easier for software teams to deliver more features and reduce downtime, and with less effort to manage. I am delighted to welcome the Dist team to Octopus Deploy and can’t wait to see what we build together,” said Paul Stovell, Octopus Deploy CEO and co-founder.

Lumatave closes $6 million funding round

The SaaS company that allows enterprises to create mobile apps without developers, Lumatave, today announced that it has closed a $6 million funding round. This financing will go towards supporting scaling Lumatave’s go-to-market team and continued innovation for businesses to design, build, and deploy mobile applications.

The round was co-led by GutBrain Ventures and PBJ Capital and comes on the heels of a year of growth for Lumatave. Allos Ventures, BioCrossroads, Collina Ventures, and 4G Ventures also participated in the financing round.

“This significant funding round demonstrates confidence in our team, product, and vision as we continue to accelerate Lumavate’s platform and scale our go-to-market efforts,” said Stephanie Cox, CEO of Lumavate.