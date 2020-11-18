The Linux Foundation has announced it will now host the Servo web engine. Servo is an open source, high-performance browser engine that is designed for both application and embedded use and is written in the Rust programming language.

“The Linux Foundation’s track record for hosting and supporting the world’s most ubiquitous open source technologies makes it the natural home for growing the Servo community and increasing its platform support,” said Alan Jeffrey, the technical chair of the Servo project. “There’s a lot of development work and opportunities for our Servo Technical Steering Committee to consider, and we know this cross-industry open source collaboration model will enable us to accelerate the highest priorities for web developers.”

Developers can integrate the Servo web engine, including a parallelized CSS engine that speeds page load times and improves stability and a rendering engine called WebRender, into their own user interfaces, 3D experiences, and other products.

Postman public workspaces beta launched

The Postman API Platform now enables a massive community of users to engage with APIs or collections organized by API producers, with the quest to improve every API and the experience of its consumers.

Postman public workspaces also enable users to provide a unified developer experience for faster onboarding, reach audiences quickly with simple access provisioning, and manage a professional presence in the API community with public profiles.

Additional details are available here.

Split diffs added in GitHub desktop

Split diffs enables users to optionally visualize code changes in a side-by-side, or split, view, offering more power and context than can be seen in the terminal.

GitHub Desktop offers other new features such as Actions statuses in the app, more control over when to stash changes, and easily discarding lines from a file.

“GitHub Desktop lets you focus on shipping great products instead of fighting with Git. You can do all the things you can do from the command line – check out branches, review code, make changes, commit, push, and even check out CI status – but from a beautifully-designed desktop interface,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

Firefox 83 HTTPS-only mode

Firefox 83 introduces HTTPS-Only mode that attempts to establish fully secure connections to every website, and with it, Firefox asks for your permission before connecting to a website that doesn’t support secure connections.

Firefox users just have to go to Preferences and select Privacy and & Security to find the option to enable HTTPS-Only Mode in all windows.

“Once HTTPS-Only Mode is turned on, you can browse the web as you always do, with confidence that Firefox will upgrade web connections to be secure whenever possible, and keep you safe by default,” Mozilla wrote in a blog post.