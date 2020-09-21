The .NET Core Debugging extension gives users the ability to run and debug their .NET Core apps in WSL 2 – Preview without leaving Visual Studio.

“For a Windows .NET user targeting Linux, WSL 2 lives in a sweet spot between production realism and productivity,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Users can have a launch profile for Docker and WSL 2 in the same project and pick whichever is appropriate for a particular run.

Ahana Cloud for Presto

Ahana unveiled its cloud-native managed service designed to simplify the deployment, management and integration of Presto with data catalogs, databases and data lakes on AWS.

”Organizations increasingly need self-service SQL analytics, and Ahana Cloud for Presto can now simplify and unify data analytics so users can query data directly in place across a range of data sources on AWS including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and others – without the need to move or copy the data,” said Dipti Borkar, the cofounder and chief product officer of Ahana.

The solution also includes security capabilities such as a fully-protected compute plane, integration with any business intelligence and dashboarding tool or data science notebook.

Windows 10 Build 19042.508 released

Build 19042.508 (KB4571756) was released to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The October 2020 Update will be offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel via the “seeker” experience in Windows Update at first, according to Microsoft.

Windows Insider Program for Business participants who are running October 2020 Update (20H2) builds from WSUS or in the Beta or Release Preview Channels can now request Microsoft Support.

Apache weekly roundup

Last week saw the release of Apache Kylin 4.0.0 alpha, an open-source distributed Analytical data Warehouse for Big Data designed to provide online analytical processing capabilities in the big data era.

Also, Apache NetBeans 12.1 was a new IDE release this week. Apache Syncope 2.0.16 and 2.1.7 were new releases in the field of identity management.

The Apache HttpComponents project was responsible for creating and maintaining a toolset of low level Java components focused on HTTP and associated protocols.

