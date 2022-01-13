Microsoft released the January 2022 Security and Quality Rollup Updates for .NET Framework.

This security update addresses an issue where an unauthenticated attacker could cause a denial of service on an affected system.

Other quality and reliability improvements include an AppContext Switch that can clean up connections on any kinds of failures even while running into errors with delegates.

Lucidworks announces new SaaS platform

Lucidworks launched Connected Search as the first available application on Springboard and shares annual product strategy, including updates to flagship product, Fusion.

Springboard is a multi-tenant SaaS platform that powers applications for search, browse, and discovery that offers outcome-optimized solutions for non-technical users.

“The Springboard design philosophy is that high-quality search at scale should be easy for anyone to deploy and cost efficient. Customer feedback drove our roadmap of applications for specific solutions, including our first publicly available application, Connected Search,” said Will Hayes, CEO of Lucidworks. ”We’re making it easy for customers to create connections between people, capture and understand signals that show preference and intent, and improve the total experience for customers, service agents, and employees without requiring search or development experience.”

YugaByte University expansion

Yugabyte University announced that it expanded to accelerate distributed SQL innovation and development of resilient and scalable cloud-native applications.

“Giving developers new skills and the knowledge to build and operationalize cloud-native applications adds tremendous business value to any modern organization,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “The newly-expanded course offerings and certification opportunities empower Yugabyte University users to augment their existing expertise at no cost.”

In addition to self-paced and virtual training courses, Yugabyte University’s course catalog includes regularly scheduled build workshops.