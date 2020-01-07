Bluetooth SIG unveiled the next generation LE Audio standard that will enhance Bluetooth audio performance, add support for hearing aids and enable Audio Sharing.

LE Audio can operate on two operation modes including Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio and Bluetooth Classic Radio (BR/EDR).

“Extensive listening tests have shown that LC3 will provide improvements in audio quality over the SBC codec included with Classic Audio, even at a 50% lower bit rate,” said Manfred Lutzky, head of audio for communications at Fraunhofer IIS. “Developers will be able to leverage this power savings to create products that can provide longer battery life or, in cases where current battery life is enough, reduce the form factor by using a smaller battery.”

Synposys announces new Bluetooth LE audio codec for audio and voice apps

Synopsys announced a new Bluetooth LE Audio Codec for power-sensitive audio and voice applications from smart home, mobile and wearable devices.

The new codec is designed to be compliant with the upcoming Bluetooth LC3 audio codec specification and is optimized to deliver high-quality audio and voice playback in battery-powered devices incorporating ARC EM and HS DSP processors.

“The fact that the LC3 codec can provide very high-quality audio even at low bit rates makes it a key feature of the upcoming LE Audio standard,” said Mark Powell, chief executive officer of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

Compuware announces CloudBees partnership and new Topaz capabilities

Compuware announced a partnership with CloudBees to work on low-risk, low-cost mainframe resources as well as a new Topaz version.

The CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program (TAPP) provides a formal, unified program for ISVs to align their offerings with the global Jenkins community.

The new version of Topaz that includes a new editing experience for COBOL, PL/I and JCL that guides even the novice developer towards optimum results with streamlined usability, native Eclipse integration and real-time COBOL and PL/I syntax checking.

Facebook update privacy checkup tool

Facebook announced a new update for the Privacy Checkup tool that can guide users through privacy settings on Facebook.

The tool reviews four key security sections: who can see what you share, how to keep your account secure, how people can find you on Facebook and data settings on Facebook.

The Privacy Checkup tool has been live since 2014 and the new version is rolling out globally this week.