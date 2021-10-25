New Relic announced the acquisition of CodeStream, creating New Relic CodeStream, an observability solution for developers that is now available to the public. New Relic CodeStream works to connect telemetry data directly to relevant code inside the IDE, allowing developers to instrument, collaborate, and debug issues with increased speed and ease.

With the acquisition of CodeStream, New Relic gained several capabilities, including

the ability to pull requests from GitHub, BitBucket, and GitLab

issue management from Jira, Trello, and other additional apps,

code discussion integrated with Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, and in-editor notifications.

In addition, New Relic has also been working with Microsoft in order to integrate New Relic CodeStream with Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, GitHub, Azure, and Microsoft Teams.

SambaNova announces GPT-powered language model

SambaNova announced the availability of the company’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) language model included in SambaNova’s Dataflow-as-a-service for language. This increases the capability of SambaNova’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) model with increased speed and accuracy.

With the addition of the GPT-powered language model, a full suite of NLP for production and deployment of language models has become available to users. The language model utilizes deep learning in order to create human-like text leveraging large amounts of data. SambaNova’s Dataflow-as-a-service GPT can be used for sentiment analysis, document classification, and information extraction.

To learn more, visit here.

Django 4.0 beta 1

Django today announced that Django 4.0 is now available in beta 1. This comes as a part of the second stage in the 4.0 release cycle and is an opportunity for users to try out the new updates and changes coming in Django 4.0.

Based on the current release schedule, a release candidate will come in another month with the final release to follow about two weeks after that, around Dec. 6. Django 4.0 in beta 1 is not for production use but as a way for the company to get feedback and manage bug fixes prior to the final release.

Find the beta package available for download here.

Apache weekly update

Over the past week, 313 Apache committers changed 7,080,993 lines of code over 2,545 commits. The top five contributors are Claus Ibsen, Gary Gregory, Jarek Potiuk, Andi Huber, Andrea Cosentino, and Tamas Cservenak.

There were also several releases, including Apache Calcite 1.28.0, Apache DataFu 1.6.1, Apache XMLBeans 5.0.2, Apache Flink 1.13.3, Apache Storm 1.2.4, 2.1.1, and 2.2.1, Apache Ant 1.10.12, Apache Qpid Proton-J 0.33.10, JMS 1.3.0, Apache Skywalking CLI 0.9.0, Eyes 0.2.0, Apache Lucene 8.10.1, Apache Solr 8.10.1, and Apache HttpComponents Core 5.2 alpha2.

In addition, the Apache Month in Review for September 2021 is available here with video highlights here. The documentary on the ASF 1, “Trillions and Trillions Served” as well as “Apache Everywhere”, “Why Apache”, and “Apache Innovation” are available for viewing. With these, the presentations from ApacheCon Asia are also available on YouTube.