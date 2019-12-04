Parasoft announced the release of Parasoft C/C++ test 10.4.3, a unified C and C++ development testing solution for enterprise and embedded applications.

“To implement a compliance process, organizations have been trying to settle on a custom subset of AUTOSAR C++ guidelines which are selected based on their specific organization and projects. For this process to be effective, organizations need to leverage a tool that ideally supports all the guidelines that can be detected by static analysis, so there is no limitation to their compliance process,” said Mark Lambert, VP of products at Parasoft.

According to the company, the latest release focuses on streamlining safety-critical and security coding standards compliance reporting. It also brings more complete coverage for AUTOSAR C++14 and updated rule sets for detecting security weaknesses listed in the latest editions of SWE.

The full details are available here.

TigerGraph adds new functionality to its cloud

TigerGraph announced new functionality and performance updates for TigerGraph Cloud, making it easier for enterprises to run graph analytics on production workloads.

“TigerGraph Cloud allows users to get started in minutes, build a proof-of-concept model in hours and deploy a solution to production in days. It eliminates the need to set up, configure or manage servers, schedule backups or look for security vulnerabilities,” TigerGraph stated.

The latest version of TigerGraph Cloud includes configuration for distributed graphs and replica instances for high availability, as well as the ability to leverage EFS for backup and restore.

The full details on the new release are available here.

CloudBees announced CloudBees CI/CD powered by Jenkins X

CloudBees announced the release of Its CI/CD platform powered by Jenkins X, a SaaS solution built on the Google Cloud platform.

“Using the solution, developers enjoy a full cloud native experience for the build-test-deploy lifecycle without having to devote time and resources to managing a cloud implementation,” CloudBees wrote in its announcement.

Additionally, CloudBees introduced a user interface (UI) for CloudBees Jenkins X, which allows users to choose between using the CLI or the new graphical environment.

CLion 2019.3 released with performance improvements and long-awaited updates

CLion announced its 2019.3 release, which focuses on eliminating UI freezes and enhancing the editor and integrations.

CLion integrates with GDB and LLDB debuggers to make the experience more user-friendly and higher-quality.

The new release also includes features such as code coverage, which allows users to run unit tests and regular configurations with Coverage and a Clang-based engine that now assists with parsing and highlighting C++20’s concepts.

The full details on the new release are available here.