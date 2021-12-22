Skillsoft, a corporate digital learning organization, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the online learning platform for technical skills, Codecademy. The acquisition is estimated at $525 million in cash and stock.

The acquisition provides many benefits, including:

Expands immersive learning platform with new ways of learning

Creates substantial cross-selling and upselling opportunities by adding a strong brand and powerful digital sales and marketing engine to global enterprise sales force

Strengthens Skillsoft’s existing technical skills offerings

JetBrains introduces kotlinx.coroutines 1.6.0

With the recent release of Kotlin 1.6.0, the 1.6.0 version of the kotlinx.coroutines library is out now. A few highlights of the release include:

A new API and multiplatform support for kotlinx-coroutines-test

Support for the new Kotlin/Native memory manager

The new dispatcher views API

The introduction of CopyableThreadContextElement

Migration to the Java 8 target

To learn more about this release, see here.

Snyk and Dynatrace announce workshop

Snyk and Dynatrace recently announced a new Partner Workshop on docs.snyk.io. The workshop is designed to help users get started using Snyk and Dynatrace together by walking them through deploying Dynatrace’s OneAgent and Snyk in Kubernetes clusters.

Additionally, the workshop shows users how the Snyk and Dynatrace integration helps to more accurately pinpoint when an application utilizes vulnerable components. This ensures that users will have the knowledge necessary to expedite mitigation and prioritize remediation.

The workshop covers: