Visual Studio Code CMake Tools extension is now available with the release of the February 2020 update. The CMake Tools Extension release includes top feature requests such as file-based API support and multi-root workspaces.

With multi-root workspaces, users can have two or more folders containing a root CMakeLists.txt open side-by-side in Visual Studio Code. File-based API support enables users to get semantic information about the underlying build system generated by CMake and allos the client to write query files prior to building system generation, the company explained.

Full details on the release are available here.

Snowflake announces $479 million in additional growth funding

The cloud data platform Snowflake announced $479 million in a Series G round of funding, raising its valuation to over $12.4 billion.

This additional funding, and a new strategic partnership with Salesforce, is expected to further strengthen Snowflake’s market position and accelerate its momentum as the leading cloud data platform, according to the company.

Details on the company’s partnership will be announced at the annual Snowflake Summit.

KDevelop 5.5

KDevelop 5.5 has been released with improved C++, PHP, and Python language support.

It also brings together improvements in stability, performance, and future maintainability.

The full list of additions and changes in the new release is available here.

KDE Frameworks 5.67.0

The new release includes over 70 addon libraries to Qt, which provide commonly-needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms.

The new version also allows users to port away from many Qt 5.15 deprecated methods, migrate config from KConfig to KConfigXt to allow KCM to use it. It also allows users to create Breeze style Kate icons that are based on a new design by Tyson Tan.

The full list of changes is available here.