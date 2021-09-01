Windows Terminal Preview 1.11 and Windows Terminal 1.10 are now available. What this means is that all features from the previous preview release are now available in Windows Terminal.

New features in Preview 1.11 include an acrylic title bar, the ability to minimize the terminal to the system tray, the ability to choose how intense text appears, font features and axes, and more.

More information about the latest release is available here.

Anima raises $10 million in Series A funding

Design-to-code platform Anima has announced $10 million in Series A funding. The company hopes its solution will act as a bridge between developers and designers.

Anima will use the funding to triple the size of its team and continue to build out its platform.

This funding round was led by MizMaa Ventures, with participation from INcapital and Hetz Ventures.

YugaByte launches Spring Data YugaByteDB

This latest offering is the result of a collaboration between YugaByte and the Spring Data team. Spring Data YugaByteDB will allow Spring developers to use YugaByteDB’s distributed SQL databases for their microservices applications. According to YugaByte, this partnership brings together Spring’s familiar interface with YugaByteDB’s resilience, scalability, and geo-distribution.

“YugabyteDB is the database of choice for enterprises building modern cloud native applications. Many of our customers rely on Spring Boot as the Java application framework for application modernization and cloud native application development,” said Karthik Ranganathan, CTO of Yugabyte. “By building Spring Data YugabyteDB in collaboration with VMware, we are giving our customers the power and flexibility of distributed SQL with the ease of use of Spring Data.”

Chrome DevTools updated with new capabilities

The latest version of Chrome DevTools is now available. The latest release introduces support for new languages, the ability to simulate the dimensions of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, the ability to gather information about a site’s origin trials from the frame details view, a new CSS container badge, a new checkbox for inverting network filters, and more.

More information about the latest DevTools updates is available here.