Design Principles help teams with decision-making with a few simple principles or constructive questions that can help teams make appropriate decisions.

Among the selection of principles are Principles of Design by Tim Berners-Lee, The Ten Principles of Inclusive Web Design, Principles of Calm Technology, and 192 other examples.

The project is managed by Ben Brignel, who is an independent product designer from London.

“The aim of the site is to help us analyse what good Design Principles are. How Design Principles are created and measured. How they develop. Design Principles should be improved over time, how can we build a history of Design Principles and their improvements?” Brignell wrote on the project’s site.

The full roadmap of the project is available here.