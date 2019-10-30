Value stream integration provider Tasktop announced the limited release of Tasktop Viz at the DevOps Enterprise Summit this week in Las Vegas. Tasktop Viz was designed to measure the flow of business value in software delivery. It implements the Flow Framework and uses the Tasktop connector technology as a tool for extracting end-to-end data.

According to the company, too often business goals are disconnected from software delivery. Viz aims to provide a common language for business leaders to understand and give them more insight into what they need to do to succeed.

“We want to help customers create a new operating model for the business executive level,” said Mik Kersten, co-founder and CEO of Tasktop, and the creator of the Flow Framework. “But if you switch to an operating model with metrics that are too down in the weeds and too far from the business, you’re going to have trouble.”

Kersten added: “The dashboard gives you a way to ask why… ‘why don’t we have more users?’ By exposing the [business-level data], you start to have the right conversations.”

Current features include:

The ability to see bottlenecks

Prescriptive metrics

Out-of-the-box metrics dashboards

Integrated visibility with the Flow Metrics

“As software is eating the world, traditional enterprises and agencies are failing in their digital transformations as they struggle to compete,” said Neelan Choksi, president and COO of Tasktop. “With the introduction of Viz, we now provide these organizations with a powerful combination: Tasktop Viz shows them their bottlenecks and inefficiencies, and Tasktop Integration Hub helps remove those bottlenecks. We are so excited to deliver the all-encompassing technology needed to meet Dr. Kersten’s groundbreaking vision of the future as detailed in Project to Product and his practical guide to get organizations to that future via the Flow Framework.”

Tasktop Viz is expected to be generally availability in January 2020.