VMware is looking to meet the unique needs of traditional and modern applications with the announcement of its new and expanded cloud offerings announced at VMworld in San Francisco this week.

The new offerings are designed to enable customers to migrate and modernize applications across clouds, data centers and edge locations with simplified cloud planning, deployment, costs and ongoing operations.

The offerings include self-driving hybrid cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) operations, multi-cloud monitoring, automated self-service deployment and day 2 operations of complex applications, VMs and containers on any cloud.

In addition, VMware newly offers the CloudHealth Hybrid platform for managing cloud costs, Wavefront to deliver integrated, full-stack enterprise observability from application to infrastructure across any cloud, VMware Cloud Marketplace and the mobility platform VMware HCX.

“Hybrid cloud is giving every organization the power to drive their businesses today, and the freedom to access incredible innovation for the future,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and services, VMware. “Our hybrid cloud platform is resonating strongly with customers and these innovations will further accelerate our cloud leadership, as we deliver an unparalleled level of consistent infrastructure and operations, from the data center to the cloud to the edge.”

Other announcements from the company at the conference included:

VMware Tanzu and technology preview of Project Pacific

Two new undertakings have been added to the VMware portfolio including.

Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services that enables the building of modern apps on Kubernetes.

Project Pacific aims to transform VMware vSphere into a Kubernetes native platform. Developers can then use use Kubernetes APIs to access SDDC infrastructure. With Project Pacific, both developers and IT operators will gain a consistent view via Kubernetes constructs in vSphere, the company explained.

“Organizations are seeking a partner to meet them where they are today and guide them as they move to modern applications,” said Raghuram. “We’re positioned to help customers succeed along each step of their journey.”

The detailed list of features is available here.

Workspace ONE gets several updates

VMware revealed several updates to Workspace ONE including:

Workspace ONE Concierge Services – personalizes and simplifies employee experiences using AI and virtual assistant. VMware Horizon Services for Multi-Cloud – enables IT admins to automate brokering and management across multi-site environments. Digital Employee Experience Management tech preview – service for automatic issue detection.

VMware also introduced Integrations with Windows 10, Dell Technologies, Apple, Google and Okta and added support of Carbon Black, Lookout and Netskope.

“With Workspace ONE, IT can more confidently empower employees to be productive by providing access to the resources they need while simultaneously advancing the organization’s modern management and zero trust security initiatives,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End User Computing, VMware.

NVIDIA and VMware announced accelerated GPU services for VMworld Cloud on AWS

NVIDIA and VMware announced that they intend to deliver accelerated GPU services for VMware Cloud on AWS “to power modern enterprise applications, including AI, machine learning and data analytics workflows.”

With the new services, customers will be able to integrate VMware vSphere-based applications and containers to the cloud to take advantage of high-performance computing. Businesses will be able to leverage an enterprise-grade hybrid cloud platform to accelerate application modernization, according to VMware.

Through the partnership, VMware Cloud on AWS customers will gain access to new cloud services consisting of Amazon EC2 bare metal instances to be accelerated by NVIDIA T4 GPUs, and new NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vComputeServer) software.

The full list of details is available here.

VMware announces commitment and support for TechSoup

VMware announced its commitment and support for TechSoup, a global philanthropy program that brings together more than 100 tech companies to provide technology donations and charitable offers to NGOs.

Called “a one-stop IT shop for global nonprofits,” TechSoup has reached 1.3 million NGOs and facilitated technology products and grants valued at more than $12.1 billion.

VMware said it is supporting TechSoup initiatives “to significantly expand its offerings and nearly double the number of nonprofit organizations it serves.”